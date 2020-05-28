Ganduje Releases N170 Million For Distribution Of FG Palliatives

Kano State Government has approved the sum of N170million to augment the distribution of federal government palliatives in the State.

Commissioner for local government in Kano, Murtala Sule Garo made this known at the daily state press briefing on COVID-19 at Government house.

He said the distribution of food items donated by the Federal government as palliatives during COVID-19 lockdown will commence on Thursday.

Also Read: Kano Formally Bans Almajiri System Of Education

Garo, however, claimed that the food items delivered by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq are not damaged, he insisted that adequate measures were put in place to ensure the items are saved.

He said the food items and money will be distributed to 50, 000 households in the state.