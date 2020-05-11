Ganduje: Those Criticising Us For Relaxing Lockdown Know Nothing About Kano

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje says those criticising his decision to relax the lockdown of the state know nothing about the ancient state.

Speaking at a recent event, he said the cultural and social diversity of Kano state can not be compared to any other state.

“Those criticising the steps being taken by the state government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja and making noise for they know nothing about Kano, they have no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social set up of the state,” the governor said.

“Kano is a megacity and is a complex society that is bigger than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other megacities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”