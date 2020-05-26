Gangster Outfit: Daddy Freeze Defends Leke Adeboye, Says ‘No Dresscode For Pastors’

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the criticism of Leke Adeboye, son of Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG over his mode of dressing.

Recall that evangelist Victor Edet on Facebook stated that Leke Adeboye dressed like a gangster as seen in a picture he shared.

He went on to express that Pastor Leke Adeboye be cautioned over his dressing.

Reacting to this criticism, Daddy Freeze described it as petty. He also advised the evangelist to concentrate on doctrine instead of dressing.

See his post below: