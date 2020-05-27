‘Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina Trying Hard To Keep Their Jobs’ – Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has accused the duo of Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu of trying hard to please president Muhammadu Buhari and his chief of staff, professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Omokri made the comment via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday after both presidential aides came out at different times to praise Buhari.

“Dear @GarShehu, you and @FemAdesina are trying too hard to please General @MBuhari and Gambari just to keep your jobs. Yesterday Femi said we are “lucky” to have Buhari (may his generation have that luck), now this. It’s embarrassing!,” Omokri tweeted.