Gbenga Adeboye’s Son Remembers Late Dad After 17 Years

Gbenga Adeboye Oladipupo, the son of the late Gbenga Adeboye Funwotan, took to his social media platform to remember his late father, 17 years after his demise.

The Yoruba comedian and radio presenter died while fighting a kidney-related disease on April 30th, 2003.

Sharing a photo collage of the late stand-up comedian, Oladipupo wrote;

“It’s 17 years today Dad. The legend of all time. The four years we spent together on earth was wonderful. I remember every moment. Your legacy lives on Pops. Keep on resting in perfect peace Gbenga-Adeboye Funwontan Pastor Oluwo Abefe.”

