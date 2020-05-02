Genevieve Nnaji Leaves Fans Awestruck With New Photo

Popular Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has left her fans and colleagues awestruck in a new photo shared on her Instagram account.

The photo showed Genny wearing a hoodie and smiling as she shared the photos to her fans.

Also, it was gathered that she posted the photo to build the anticipation of her birthday which is just around the corner.

Sharing the photo, Nnaji wrote: “MΛYDΛY! MΛYDΛY!!”.

Fans took to her comment section to gush over her looks as some say she still looks so young for her age.

See Photo Here:

See Reactions Here: