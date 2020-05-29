George Floyd: Donald Trump Calls Protesters ‘Thugs’

US President Donald Trump has addressed the escalated protest to the killing of George Floyd in a series of Tweets.

The president, reacting to the violence in Minneapolis, pointed out that he will do anything in his power to restore the balance in the area.

His tweets, however, got many people talking when he tagged protesters as thugs as he mentioned to get the military involved.

Many compared Trump’s statements to other white protesters which he described as ‘fine men’ and Floyd’s protesters which he tagged as ‘thugs.’

