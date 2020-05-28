George Floyd: I Am In No Mood To Tell America Good Morning – Ice Cube

Popular American rapper, actor and filmmaker, O’Shea Jackson, simply known and addressed as Ice Cube has reacted to the killing of a black man by the Minneapolis by saying he is in no mood to tell American good morning.

Read Also: Ice Cube Is The Latest Grandfather In Town

The popular television personality made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday

He said: “I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.”