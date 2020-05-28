George Floyd: I Am In No Mood To Tell America Good Morning – Ice Cube

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Ice Cube
Ice Cube

Popular American rapper, actor and filmmaker, O’Shea Jackson, simply known and addressed as Ice Cube has reacted to the killing of a black man by the Minneapolis by saying he is in no mood to tell American good morning.

Read AlsoIce Cube Is The Latest Grandfather In Town

The popular television personality made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday

He said: “I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here