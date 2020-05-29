George Floyd: Madonna Posts Video Of Son ‘Dancing Away Racism’ (Video)

Popular American singer and pop icon, Madonna, has shared a video of her son, David, dancing to make a statement against racism.

In the video, David was seen dancing to pop icon, Michael Jackson’s song as he also imitated moves from the song.

Sharing the video, Madonna also wrote some words to express herself.

This is coming off in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as many others have taken a stance against the racist officers involved.

Watch The Video Here: