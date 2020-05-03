German Minister Backs Bundesliga Resumption

The German government has reiterated its support for the resumption Bundesliga despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga may very well be the first major football league in Europe to resume after being paused due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Germany’s Minister on Interior and Sports, Horst Seehofer, on Sunday gave his full backing to the resumption of the Bundesliga in May.

“I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May,” Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, three days before a meeting of German authorities to discuss the issue.

His support is coming three days before a meeting, where the German authorities will discuss the resumption.