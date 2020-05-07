Germany Donates PPE To Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force has received personal protective equipment financed by the German Government to support the NPF in its fight against coronavirus.

German Deputy Ambassador Helmut Kaulitz handed over the equipment which includes hand sanitizer, disposable coveralls, sanitizing spray, KN95 face masks, handheld digital infra-red temperature readers and disposable latex hand gloves to Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Umar M. Sanda.

This was made known in a statement posted on Facebook by the German mission in Nigeria.

The donation is part of a joint three-year programme that aims at strengthening the NPF, with a focus on capacity building in the area of forensics, processes and procedures for criminal investigation, human rights, as well as strengthening cooperation mechanisms.