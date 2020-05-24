Gernot Rohr Reaches Agreement With NFF To Continue As Eagles Coach

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reached an agreement to new terms of a new two-year contract sent to him by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Rohr, whose contract with the NFF expires in June, had been in contract renewal talks with the federation since the beginning of the year.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had listed some of the conditions the federation gave Rohr before his contract could be renewed, which states that he must live in Nigeria and also watch the Nigeria Professional Football League matches to scout for home-based talents.

READ ALSO – Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, To Sign New Contract

Part of the conditions also noted that the Franco-German would be paid in Nigerian currency, the naira.