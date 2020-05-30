Getting Married Will Not Help Me Achieve Success: Tope Delano (Video)

Nigerian media personality, Tope Delano in a new social media post has made it known she does not believe marriage can help her achieve success.

In a new YouTube show, Tope answered a question from one of her followers who wanted to know if she would give marriage a chance again.

Replying to question, she said she does not see herself getting married again as work is top priority for her at the moment, and staying married at this point will not in any way help her achieve success.

She went on to state that she does not entirely believe in marriage as she would rather live with her partner and build a life together without the whole marriage rite and court wedding ceremony.

