Ghanaian Actor, Van Vicker Celebrates Daughter On Her 14th Birthday

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to celebrate his second daughter, Jian as she clocked 14 on Monday.

The actor shared photos of him and his teenage daughter alongside a heartfelt message which reads;

“Generous, modish, caring, ingenious, street smart, beautiful, resolute, respectful, genteel, chivalrous, talented, down to Earth…these are just but a few of what you are built of. You can be mulish at times but you make me a proud father. Today you turn 14. The baby who would cry all day and cry all night, yet extremely sweet. Till today when you cry it touches my innermost feelings. I have ONLY four soft spots in my heart Ji-an, you take up one. You are multitalented, the World is at your beck and call, take it by storm and make an impact on people’s lives. Happy birthday my ONLY second daughter, lol. I love you my Chichi, my Chocho. Daddy.“

