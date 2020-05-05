Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Her Grey Hair (Photo)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim took to Instagram to show off her clear skin and natural hair which already has a shade of grey.

The movie star noted that she still looked beautiful without make up as she wrote;

“My Gray came out to play… ❤️

By the way ladies and gentlemen; I am wearing no makeup and this is my natural glow up while at home. I’m glad I have been on this journey long enough to share the secret to my beautiful skin glow with you all.”

See the full post below: