Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Her Grey Hair (Photo)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim took to Instagram to show off her clear skin and natural hair which already has a shade of grey.
The movie star noted that she still looked beautiful without make up as she wrote;
“My Gray came out to play… ❤️
By the way ladies and gentlemen; I am wearing no makeup and this is my natural glow up while at home. I’m glad I have been on this journey long enough to share the secret to my beautiful skin glow with you all.”
See the full post below: