Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Her Grey Hair (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim took to Instagram to show off her clear skin and natural hair which already has a shade of grey.

The movie star noted that she still looked beautiful without make up as she wrote;

“My Gray came out to play… ❤️
By the way ladies and gentlemen; I am wearing no makeup and this is my natural glow up while at home. I’m glad I have been on this journey long enough to share the secret to my beautiful skin glow with you all.”

Read Also: Laura Ikeji Shares Adorable Transformation Video With Her Kids

See the full post below:

Her IG post
Her IG post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here