Ghanaian Police Arrest Controversial Pastor, Daniel Obinim

Controversial Ghanaian clergyman and founder of International Godsway Church, Daniel Obinim has reportedly been apprehended by the police.

According to reports, the controversial pastor has been on the wanted list for a while but he managed to evade arrest.

However, the police finally arrested him in his church on Thursday after they received a tip that he was holding a counselling session.

Obinim was said to have requested for a change of cloth before leaving for the police station.

It was gathered that when he came out few minutes later, he claimed he couldn’t walk.

In a bid to effect his arrest, the police took the clergyman to a private hospital in East Legon, and placed policemen by his side to keep a watchful eye on him.