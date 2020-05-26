‘Give Him Palliatives, Not A Tray Of Shit’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Davido’s Gift To Gateman

Self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the now-viral video of popular singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido gifting his gateman a mouth-watering meal..

Reacting to the video, Kemi asked the popular singer to rather give the gateman some palliatives this season instead of the meal which would be consumed on the spot.

She said: “WizKid will never feed his gateman leftovers let alone his fans. Davido you give the gateman palliative this season, not a tray of shit.”