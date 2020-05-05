Giveaway Sponsor Apologizes To Eniola Badmus After She Was Accused Of Fraud

The Nigerian man, who gave actress, Eniola Badmus the sum of 500k for giveaway, has come out to apologize to her.

The actress, was dragged on social media and accused of getting involved in a giveaway fraud.

Taking to Instagram, Badmus gave an update of the situation as she shared a picture of the messages the sponsor of the giveaway sent to her.

In the message, sponsor identified as Piusomoyele said he was sorry her for all the damages caused and he noted that it was never his intention.

The actress captioned the post;

“A LETTER FROM MR GIVEAWAY“

Read Also: Make Your Pages Accessible Before I Reply You -Nkechi Blessing To Men Sliding Into Her DM

See the full post below: