‘Go And Hustle’, Yemi Alade Charges Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has charged her fans on being hardworking and dedicated to their businesses.

The singer also shared what good and bad is in for them if they eventually make it successful.

According to Yemi, success comes with a lot of haters and bad words from them which pushes God to help one.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Go work oooo, go hustle oooo so that you sef go gather haters wey go curse you and GINGER God’s blessings to multiply more MORE IN YOUR LIFE!”

See Her Post Here: