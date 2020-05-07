‘God Is Mad At Those Who Wear Perfumes And Deodorants’ – Born Again Christian

A Nigerian woman identified as Mugechi Monika is of the opinion that God is angry with people using perfumes and deodorants.

According to Monika, people who wear perfumes are tormented by demons and there is a spirit of pride in people who use perfumes and deodorants.

In her words;

”Grace,peace and mercy unto you all my brethren who are reading this post. I once said that I will share a revelation,that God gave to me concerning the use of perfumes and deodorants. I delayed in sharing the dream as I was waiting for the Lord to give me a confirmation in His word.

”In my dream, I was sleeping and a demon came upon my shoulder and started irritating me. I tried to rebuke it in the name of Jesus Christ but it would not leave. I tried to quote scripture but it would not stop irritating me and it even started irritating my armpit. The Lord gave me an understanding that the demon was tormenting me because of the deodorant I use. Then in my mind I made up my mind to stop using deodorants and then my dream ended. Let’s examine the scriptures;

”And it shall come to pass that instead of sweet smell there shall be a stink and instead of a girdle a rent and instead of well-set hair baldness and instead of a stomacher a girding of sackcloth and burning instead of beauty. (Isaiah 3;24)

”Here we see that the Lord is angry with the sweet smell coming from perfumes that the women of Jerusalem are using. I have heard of testimonies from former members of the occult who were married to mermaids. Each one of them testifies that on summoning the mermaids their presence would be detected by the smell of perfume. There’s a spirit of pride in people who use perfumes and deodorants and even some types of lotions as some of these things after manufacturing are dedicated to demons. From my personal experience when I used to use deodorants, I had a sensation of pride.

”In Exodus 30;22-31 God tells Moses to make a sacred anointing oil and the pure sweet-smelling incense mixed like perfume. After the instruction God warned Moses never to make any other like it and that it should not be poured upon any man’s flesh because it is Holy and it’s only consecrated to the Lord.

”Upon man’s flesh shall it not be poured neither shall ye make any other like it, after the composition of it, it is Holy and it shall be holy unto you. (Exodus 30;32)

”In Proverbs 7;17 talks about the prostitute and how she uses perfume to seduce men. And that’s the purpose of perfumes, deodorants and some lotions for a seductive spirit is attached to them.

”As Christians, we should be clean and neat but we are warned to abstain from things that defile us, things sacrificed to idols. If you doubt this truth, go boldly before the throne and ask God to reveal it to you.”