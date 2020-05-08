God Left Nigeria A Long Time Ago – Actor Kelvin Ikeduba

Nollywood actor and producer, Kelvin Ikeduba has shared his thoughts on the state of things in the country.

In an IG live session, Ikeduba talked about Nigeria, saying God has left the country.

Read Also: Nollywood Actor, Kelvin Ikeduba Escapes Death In Fatal Car Crash

In his words;

”Quote me anywhere, God left Nigeria a very long time ago. You see Nigeria as a country, God does not recognize Nigeria as a country, God recognizes the individuals inside the country.”

His post has since gotten many talking, why some people agree with him, others are against his views.

Watch the video below;