God, Please Bless Me With Another Hit Song: Ice Prince

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, AKA Ice Prince has taken to social media to beg God for another hit song.

The Angas born rapper tweeted;

Ice Prince, whose first hit song is “Oleku tweeted;

“Dear God : Pls I want to write another story like I did with Bolaji and Lizzy on ‘Whiskey’ and still put it on a record as sweet again… Bless us with the vibe sweet Lord”

He further revealed that he prays every day for success.

“Everyday I go down on my knees and pray, say my jehovah go come my way,” He wrote…

“Music is everything !!!!! And everything is God” He added