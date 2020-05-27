God Will Never Create Perfect Human Being – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is of the opinion that God does not want to share his glory reason he did not create any perfect person.

In his words;

”God will never create a perfect human being. So that no man will ever take his glory. He alone remains perfect. Which is why he pardons our imperfections. What he gives to Emeka, he takes from Musa, and what he gives to Musa he takes from Kayode. So we can all work together.”