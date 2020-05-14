Gombe Lifts Ban On Religious Activities

The Gombe State Government says it has lifted the ban on religious activities earlier imposed to check the spread COVID-19 in the State.

On April 22, the state government had announced a dusk to dawn curfew across the State.

According to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, in the executive order imposed the curfew across the 11 LGAs of the State from 6 pm to 7 am with effect from Thursday, April 23.

He also directed that all congregational activities for social, cultural and religious purposes regardless of the number of persons participating in such events be put on hold.

However, the governor on Thursday lifted the suspension on religious gatherings, saying places of worship can open with strict adherence to social distancing policy.

Read Also: BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe

Shortly after a meeting with religious leaders at the Government House, he said the restriction imposed by the state government on religious gatherings and social activities had yielded results by helping to contain community spread of the virus.

According to him, the religious leaders had given assurances that they would comply with all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s protocols on the COVID-19 while opening Mosques and Churches across the State.

The governor, however, warned that of religious organisations fail to comply with the protocols on social distancing, use of face masks, frequent handwashing with soap and water, the ban would be re-imposed.