Good Riddance – Chified Reacts To Losing Followers Over Lesbian Cartoon Post

Retired Danish Nigerian footballer, Chified has taken to social media to address losing followers over a recent lesbian cartoon she posted.

Chified, who has always been open about her sexual preference, shared a lesbian cartoon on her page which read that she wants to be loyal and nasty with the same person forever.

Read Also: After Losing Siblings, Chified Asks For prayers As Her Mother Lands In The Hospital (Video)

The post did not sit well with many who unfollowed her because of it.

Taking to IG today, Chi Chi said,

“I see I lost followers after this post. GUESS WHAT?! MUDA FUCK Y’ALL, I CALL IT GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH! AND FOR THOSE THAT HAVEN’T OR STILL THINKING IT, PLEASE DO BOTH OF US A FAVOUR AND EXIT, these numbers ain’t feeding me, I’ve kept it a from day one and I’m only here for people that are riding for me FLAWS and all. ITS NOT BY FORCE TO FOLLOW AND I MEAN BIG AND SMALL ACCOUNTS!

THANKS IN ADVANCE!! #YEYEDEYSMELL”