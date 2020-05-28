Gospel Singer, Jonathan Steingard Says He No Longer Believes In God

Jonathan Steingard, the frontman of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, has revealed that he “no longer believes in God.”

Taking to his Instagram page, Steingard shared a series of notes that explain his loss of faith in the Christian God.

He also pointed out that it has been hard for him to share the news with his fans.

Part of his note read: “I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest…”

See Post Here: