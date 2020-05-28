Gospel Singer, Jonathan Steingard Says He No Longer Believes In God

Jonathan Steingard, the frontman of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, has revealed that he “no longer believes in God.”
Taking to his Instagram page, Steingard shared a series of notes that explain his loss of faith in the Christian God.
He also pointed out that it has been hard for him to share the news with his fans.
Part of his note read: “I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest…”
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all – and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all – just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.