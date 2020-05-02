Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey Discloses Details Of His Dreams

Nigerian Gospel singer popular for playing the trumpet Nathaniel Bassey had a dream and he discussed the content of this revelation with fans.

The 42-year-old, known for his songs “Imela” “Onise Iyanu” and “Olowogbogboro,” says in the dream, he saw the governor of a state trying to help a young man but later withdrew.

The dream reads:

“I saw the governor of a state and a young man in an entourage. He had just finished from a public event and was talking with a young man, perhaps someone he knew and wanted to help. This young man seemed like a godly person.

“Meanwhile, the governor had an envelope in his hand and he kept considering whether to give the young man the envelope. He would look at the envelope which I knew to contain some foreign currencies, considering giving the young man. His seemed somewhat unserious and unsure about helping the him. And While this was happening, the guy, in a humble posture appeared desperate for this gift while walking and bowing to the governor. Then the governor’s PA distracted Him with a question, and He ended up without giving to the young guy the envelop.

“I woke up and immediately, had this understanding and interpretation. “God will keep certain people from helping you sometimes because he knows they may turn to claim or play God in your life. And while men are channels of God’s blessings, HE Is still the source of every blessing”

“Therefore, look to God for help. He then would decide and choose how to channel the blessings. And many times when He does so, they happen in ways that no man can and will take the glory or credit.

“Also, we MUST be grateful for the vessels (The Men and Women) He uses. And appreciate them accordingly. But we must never get to the point where we look to them as our SOURCE.

“Another way to look at it, especially in the light of the global turmoil, is to look to God for help, and not the Government,” he added.

