Gospel Singer, Sammie Okpso Celebrates 49th Birthday

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo is celebrating his 49th birthday today, 30th May 2020.

The gospel singer who has won himself several accolades to his name took to Instagram to share a photo as he marked his birthday.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Okposo also appreciated God for leading him to the point where he is now.

READ ALSO – How God Saved Me From Death – Singer, Sammie Okposo

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote: “ITS MY BIRTHDAY TODAY. MAY 30TH 2020. WITH A HEART OF GRATITUDE I SAY. THANK YOU JESUS FOR ADDING ANOTHER YEAR TO MY LIFE”

See His Post Here: