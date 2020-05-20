Governor Bello Pardons 50 Inmates In Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered the release of 50 prisoners in the State as efforts to decongest prisons due to Coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

The governor in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled extraordinary steps by nations and territories to slow or halt the spread of the virus.

He added that one of such steps is the deployment of applicable mechanisms in the administration of criminal justice system, including the Prerogative of Mercy.