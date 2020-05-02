Governor Emmanuel Eases Lockdown In Akwa Ibom; Says Use Of Face Mask Compulsory

Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel has announced that starting from Monday, 4th May, the total lockdown of the state would be eased.

The announcement, which formed part of the governor’s statewide broadcast on Saturday, May 2, comes more than 30 days after Akwa Ibom State government put social and business activities in the state on hold in order to check the spread of COVID-19.

The governor, in his address, emphasized the use of face mask in public, making it compulsory for everyone in the state. He stated that the reopening of the state is in line with guidelines from the federal government to relax some restrictions which were put in place to enable the country manage the pandemic, saying the state would seize this opportunity “to open up our economy and put our State back to work again”. Governor Emmanuel stated that ‘the use of face mask by all persons is now compulsory in

public places”.

The directive also stated that “a dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed all over the state from the hours of 8pm to 6am effective Monday, May 4th, 2020.