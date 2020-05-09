Governor Tambuwal Loses Father

Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal, father of the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal is dead.

The 96-year-old Tambuwal died on Thursday at the age of 96 after a brief illness at his residence in Tambuwal Council of Sokoto.

Being a devout Muslim, he has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by children, including the governor, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi have reacted to the death of the Islamic cleric.

Atiku and Obi sent condolences to the bereaved Governor in separate tweets on Friday night.

Atiku wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened at the loss of Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal, the father of Gov. @AWTambuwal.

“May he be a beneficiary of the blessings associated with the blessed Ramadan season. I pray to Allah to forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen”