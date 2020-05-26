Governors To Meet On Wednesday Over Financial Autonomy For Judiciary, Legislature

As President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law an Executive Order, granting financial autonomy to the legislative and the judicial arms across the 36 states of the country, the Nigeria governor forum has announced that a discussion will be held on Wednesday to discuss the new directive.

This was made known via a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said:

“Among the issues to be reviewed are a number of critical national questions that revolve around the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature code-named the Executive Order 10, 2020.

Read Also: Well Deserved!!! Fayose okays Fayemi’s emergence as chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum

“The governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership, the controversial National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill.

“Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, which have been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table.

“As usual the governors will be given an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it relates to the pandemic draft regulations,” he said.