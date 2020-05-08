Gunmen Kidnap LG Chairman’s Father In Bayelsa

The eighty-year-old father of Sagbama Local Government Council Chairman, Pa Napoleon Alale, has been kidnapped in his home at Agbere Community, Bayelsa State by unknown gunmen.

A statement released by the Press Secretary to the SALGA Chairman, Dr Nikade Anderson, on Friday, revealed that the octogenarian was whisked away from his country home residence about 12 midnight, Friday.

According to available reports, the unknown gunmen invaded the community in the early hours of Friday, shooting sporadically to scare off residents, while one vigilante member on guard duty was shot by the assailants.

The kidnappers of Pa Napoleon Alale reportedly escaped in a boat through the Nun River to an unknown destination, and are yet to make contact with the family members of the SALGA Chairman.