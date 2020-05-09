‘Happy Birthday My ‘Sugar Daddy’: – Helen Paul Celebrates Adebayo Salami

Popular comedienne, Helen Paul has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate veteran actor, Adebayo Salami on the occasion of his birthday.

The comedienne in her birthday message describe the popular actor as her dad also known as her ‘Sugar Daddy.’

She wrote:

My Great Daddy aka my sugar Daddy🤣🤣I am so glad we are Birthday mate.

Great personalities are born in MAY.

Daddy, I celebrate you now and always.

Happy Birthday to you sir @adebayo.salami May God almighty continue to keep you Happy for us all.

We love you Daddy.

Once again HAPPY BIRTHDAY