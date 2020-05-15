‘He Traded His Career For A Can Of Milo’ – Banky W Reveals Why He Sacked His Chef (Video)

Nigerian singer, Banky W, has revealed that he sacked his former chef after he found out that he had been stealing from him.

The 39-year-old made this known in a video he shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Banky, in the video, said: “My wife and I had a chef… My wife had noticed that when he was getting ready to leave, he would get shifty… He had been taking different items… He traded life and a career for a can of Milo…,”

