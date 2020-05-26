Hollywood Actor, Dwayne Johnson Says He Likes Davido (Video)

Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson, has expressed that he is one of the many 30BG of Davido.

In a recent challenge that the actor took up, he pointed out that he vibes to Davido’s song as he likes them.

Dwayne who has on many occasions tapped into the pop culture in Nigeria as inspiration for many of his projects was seen gushing over Davido’s song.

The challenge he took up was a drinking one, however, as it turned out, the bottle he drank from was filled with water.

Watch Video Here: