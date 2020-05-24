Hollywood Actor John Boyega Says His Dad Is Searching For A Wife For Him

Nigerian born Hollywood actor, John Boyega, has taken to Twitter to reveal just how concerned his dad is about his marital status.

According to Boyega, he just got a text from his dad asking what his ‘type’ is despite the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Read Also: British Nigerian Actor, John Boyega Gifts Parents Mansion (Video)

”My dad randomly text me “Bamidele what is your type” this man is in Nigeria putting in the work during this Rona”