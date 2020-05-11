Hotel Owner Unleashed Thugs On Rivers COVID-19 Taskforce, Says Wike

Governor Nyesom WikeGovernor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has given reasons he demolished Prodest Hotel in Alode and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, both in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Wike said the hotels were demolished after it violated an Executive Order on COVID 19, despite warnings from the State government.

Wike also revealed that the hotel owners unleashed thugs on members of the state COVID-19 taskforce.

The Governor said that the focus on hotels was because one of the coronavirus cases in the state spread the virus from a hotel.

Wike who monitored the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme said his action was in line with the Rivers State Government Executive Order 6, which banned the operation of hotels across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Wike told newsmen at the demolition scene that the law must be obeyed, hence the State Government’s decision to enforce it.