House Of Reps Wants Schools Fumigated Before Resumption

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has been requested by the House of Representatives to ensure that all schools in the country, whether public or private are fumigated before they open for school activities.

Adamu Adamu was also urged by the House to reach students in rural areas with online teaching which was recently introduced to keep the students busy.

This was contained in a letter written to the Minister by the Chairman House Committee on Education, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

The House said further “we want to further direct the management of schools to make provision for water/borehole with a view to promoting washing of hands and personal hygiene among the pupils. Clear instruction should be issued to schools to avoid all contact sports until further notice. For the time being, all social/extra-curricular events should be suspended. These should include excursions, birthday celebrations.”