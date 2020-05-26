How Antar Laniyan Helped My Career – Actor Sanyeri

Comic actor Sanyeri in his birthday message to actor Antar Laniyan has revealed the impact the iconic actor had on his career in the movie industry.

According to Sanyeri, his movie, Opa Kan, was directed by Antar Laniyan who did the job without taking a dime for the service.

Read Also: Yoruba Actor, Sanyeri Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Sweet Words

He shared: “This day reminds me of when I came to you seeking for you to direct my movie OPA KAN without me having a means of paying you….You promised to help me and you did…To God be the glory that movie OPA KAN brought me to the limelight.

“Today, I want you to know that you’ve always been an inspiration to us. You are one of those who dedicate themselves to professional life. I hope that you receive a lot of love and affection and surprises to make an unforgettable memory. Age gracefully sir.”