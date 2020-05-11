How Can You Wear $10k Jacket When You Are Surrounded By Hungry People : Omokri Asks Amaechi

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has alleged that the minister dot transportation, Rotimi Amaechi recently wore jackets worth around $10 000 dollars to public functions.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said it may not be legally wrong for him to wear such expensive jackets but queried why he would wear such when there are several hungry people around him.

He wrote, “Money can’t buy class. but it can buy crass. A @LouisVuitton or @Gucci, wont transform a dealer to a leader. It may not be a legal wrong to wear $10,000 jackets when you are surrounded by 10,000 starving people, but is it a moral right? Ah, Nigeria!”