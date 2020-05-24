How FRSC Officials Helped Pregnant Woman In Labour Pains

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers assisted a pregnant woman driving herself to the hospital amid labour pains on Saturday.

This was disclosed by Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC public education officer, in a statement on Sunday, saying the incident occurred in Lagos.

NAN reports that a patrol team belonging to the airport unit command of the FRSC was said to have sighted the pregnant woman as she was driving herself to the hospital.

The pregnant woman was struggling to drive amidst painful labour and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Ajao Estate, where she was delivered of a baby girl barely three hours later, Kazzem said.

He noted that the FRSC patrol team simply carried out its duty in line with the corps statutory responsibility of saving lives through prompt rescue services on the roads.

He also said Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC corps marshal, has expressed appreciation to the patrol team for the prompt intervention and rescue services.