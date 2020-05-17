How God Saved Me From Death – Singer, Sammie Okposo

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has taken a moment to thank God for delivering him from an accident.

According to the singer, it was a struggle sharing the story as he had already thanked and praised God in his closet.

Okposo, however, shared how he heard the voice of God while he was speeding on the third mainland bridge and how he delivered him.

The singer shared how his brake had failed and also shared with fans that he was able to survive that without a single scratch.

