How I Managed To Overcome Bullies – Crossdresser James Brown

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser and dancer, James Brown, in a live Instagram broadcast, opened up about his past.

The cross-dresser recounted how he was a victim of bullying while growing up and how he was able to overcome it.

The effeminate dancer said he used to be taunted over his lifestyle in school but he was able to change the situation by being confident.

The effeminate dancer said he used to stand up to those who bullied him in school and make them angry.

Read Also: Sound Sultan Recounts How White Family Was Attracted To A Jean He Bought In Festac

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_1YAN6HCS3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link