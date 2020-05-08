How I Was Treated Of COVID-19 – Kano Professor

Professor Abdulrazak Habib, the co-chairman of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, who tested positive for the disease and now recovered has shared his experience as a patient.

The professor, who was discharged on Thursday along with 15 others after contracting the virus on April 17, said he was treated with many medications, intravenous fluids, oxygen by nasal cannulae as well as steam inhalation using black seed, clove oil, ginger tea among other things, adding that he lost 7Kg in weight.

In a statement on Thursday shared by the state’s Health Ministry via Twitter, the professor, who works in the Department of Medicine at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the Bayero University Kano said:

“I am happy to inform you of my discharge from the COVID-19 Isolation Centre here in Kano, following a negative follow-up test result and cessation of nearly all symptoms.

“I got infected while serving as part of the Kano State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I suffered a moderately severe disease with high fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, hypokalemia, severe weakness, and ultimately mild shock. I was sick for about one month and on admission for 20 days,” the tweets further read.

He reiterated “the need for us all as healthcare workers to enlighten that COVID-19 is real and we should adhere to the known effective, preventive measures of social distancing, lockdown, use of face masks as well as provision and utilisation of full PPEs.”

Although 16 patients were discharged on Thursday, the state recorded 55 new cases on the same day, bringing the total reported cases to 482 including 19 recoveries and 13 deaths.