How I Wasted Billions I Made From Football: Alex Song

Former Arsenal midfielder, Alex Song has opened up on making billions from the round leather sport with nothing to show for it.

The ex Cameroonian International while speaking via a recent live Instagram video, opened up that he only moved to Barcelona because he knew he was going to be a millionaire even though he won’t get the chance to play regularly.

“I spent eight years at Arsenal, but it wasn’t until my last four that I can say that I started earning a good living, because my salary increased considerably,”

“I wasted a lot of money, I was going to expensive dinners, trips and holidays, during those eight years I couldn’t even keep 100,000 pounds in my bank account.

“I thought I was a millionaire but that was not the reality, I was making 15,000 pounds per week.”During his early career in North London,

“I signed my first professional contract and I was so excited, I came to training and saw Henry arrive in his car, which was a gem, and I thought I needed the same car no matter the cost,” Song explained.

“Since I was a footballer, I could just go to the dealership, sign some papers and they would give you the car, that’s how I ended up with the same car as Henry.”After two months I understood that my money was going to run out and I asked for a Toyota instead.

“Barcelona were interested in signing me and their sporting director spoke to me,” Song detailed.”He told me that I wasn’t going to play much football there.”I told him that I didn’t care, I knew that now I was really going to be a millionaire.”