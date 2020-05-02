How Nigerians Address My Father And I – Falz (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Falz has shared some insight on how many Nigerians address him and his father, Femi Falana.

According to the artist, Nigerian always refers to him as Femi Falana’s son instead of his name when he makes the headlines.

The ‘Loving’ crooner also said that Nigerians still refer to his father as Falz’s Father.

READ ALSO – Falz Asks Simi, Adekunle Gold ‘Personal Question’ On Instagram (Video)

The singer made this revelation in an Instagram live session where he also welcomed some fans to join him.

Watch The Video Here: