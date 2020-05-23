How Opeyemi Aiyeola Helped My Acting Career – Empress Azeezat

Upcoming actress and filmmaker, Empress Azeezat, an actress and UK-based Health worker has spoken on how veteran Yoruba actress Opeyemi Aiyeola helped her career.

Azeezat in an interview with Kemi Filani revealed she had a long time desire and dream to join Nollywood and become an actress and this happened with the help of actress Opeyemi Aiyeola.

On her plan for the Nigerian movie industry, she said;

”My plans for the Nigeria movie industry is to support the industry as much as I can to ensure that it remains standing. You know the saying that, united we stand, divided we fall”

She continued saying; “acting has been a childhood passion for me, but could not achieve this early due to some stumbling block.

“I believe the Lord has blessed me with the talent and I want to use this talent to be part of teachers and educators to the world”.