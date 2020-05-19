How To Identify Substandard Hand Sanitizers – Health Minister

The health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire has warned that not all hand sanitizers in circulation are up to standard.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, he implored the general public to be in the lookout for NAFDAC number of the hand sanitizers they intend to buy and also check to ensure that it contains at least 60 percent alcohol in contents.

“I will start by using the opportunity to issue an advisory on sanitiser. You will see a lot of sanitisers out in the market. A study carried out by research institution in the Ministry of Health has shown not all of them are up to standard.

“In buying sanitisers, there is an advisory I will like to share. You must look first of all at the NAFDAC number. A sanitiser should have a NAFDAC number.

“Secondly, it should have a place where the ingredients are displayed. You must see that it contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. If it is anything different from that, the sanitiser is not going to do the job you think it is doing,” he said.