I Am A Hottie, Says Regina Daniels As She Shares New Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her official Instagram page to share some new photos and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

Sharing the photos, the self-styled ‘forever 16’ screen diva captioned the photo: ‘ I am such a hottie.

The popular actress is rumoured to be expecting her first child with a former house of representatives member, Ned Nwoko.

She recently set tongues wagging when she was spotted on the set of a movie location with a police officer holding a fan for her.

